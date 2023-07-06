GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man was arrested following a stolen pipe investigation in Whitehall. Matthew Austin, 25, is charged with second-degree burglary.

On Saturday, around 9:35 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Whitehall for reports of copper pipes being stolen from the plumbing of the home. On arrival, troopers say they found Austin hiding inside the home.

Police say an investigation determined Austin was in the unoccupied house without permission and is responsible for reported damages. The missing copper pipes were found nearby, along with his personal belongings.

Austin was arrested and taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was turned over to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.