GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two arrests have been made after an investigation into a Granville altercation. Brian Valastro, 33, and Kimberly Baptie, 29, both of Granville, each face multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 9:07 p.m., police responded to a Granville home for reports of a past occurring dispute. Police say their investigation determined Valastro and Baptie had multiple altercations over the previous days, and Valastro caused injury to Baptie with children present. Law enforcement says Valastro had an active refrain from order of protection issued by the Granville Town Court, in order to protect Baptie. Valastro had left the location earlier in the day, according to police.

On Thursday, Valastro was located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody. He was arraigned at the Fort Edward Town Court and held at the Washington County Correctional Facility instead of $750 cash, $1,500 bond, or a $2,000 partially secured bond.

Valastro Charges:

First-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

While being arrested, Valastro reported injuries that were caused by Baptie as a result of their disputes. Further investigation determined Baptie used a knife to intentionally injure Valastro during one of the disputes.

Baptie Charges:

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Baptie was arrested on Monday and processed at Granville State Police. She was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.