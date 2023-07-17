GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Grafton man has been indicted for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. The indictment alleges that Anthony Valente, 44, a manager at RJ Valente Gravel Quarry in Grafton, acted in a reckless manner which caused the death of Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill, who was an employee at the quarry.

On October 1, 2022, Valente was reportedly operating a crane at the quarry and attempting to place a diesel engine in a dump truck when a cable broke off from the crane. This sent a 285 pound overhaul hook ball hurtling to the ground which struck and killed Miller, who was assisting with the operation.

“The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the New York State Police, Brunswick Barracks, as well as the investigators and staff attorneys from the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration who have tirelessly and continuously investigated this incident in order to make an indictment possible,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf. “Additionally, we would like to thank Darren Miller’s family for their patience over the last several months as a thorough investigation was conducted.”

Valente was arraigned at the Rensselaer County Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional facility after bail was set at $50,000 cash or bond and $100,000 partial secured bond. No further court dates have been set at this time.