NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year-old Orange County woman has admitted to causing a deadly crash on Troy Schenectady Road in Niskayuna in July 2021. Gina Hassan was intoxicated when she crashed into another car that was stopped at a traffic light.

The other driver, Dennis Farrell, 77, died in the crash. His wife, Kathleen, suffered serious injuries. Hassan hit the Farrells head-on. The force of the collision caused a chain reaction that damaged two other vehicles.

Officials said Hassan was intoxicated and also under the influence of Xanax on the day of the crash. Other drivers called 911 after observing her driving erratically, swerving, speeding, hitting a garbage can, and then rear ending a vehicle at the corner of Balltown Road and Union Street. After hitting that car, officials said she drove off, without stopping, and soon after caused the fatal car crash on Troy Schenectady Road.

She pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Assault and will receive between six and 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in September.