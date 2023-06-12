GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville woman has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to state police. Savahna Depp, 30, is facing multiple charges.

On June 3 at 10:20 a.m., troopers responded to the area of State Route 10 in Ephratah for the report of an altercation. The investigation determined that Depp had allegedly entered an occupied home without permission to reportedly confront someone known to her.

Police say that while in the house, she refused to leave and went on to damage some property. According to police, Depp then allegedly entered a neighboring business, confronted another individual known to her, and proceeded to push and place her hands around the victim’s throat.

Depp reportedly left the location before law enforcement arrived, but was found soon after at her Gloversville home, where she was arrested. She faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Second-degree harassment

Depp was transported to SP Fonda for processing and arraigned at the Ephratah Town Court, where she was released on her own recognizance.