GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33 of Gloversville on December 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possessing narcotics and drug-packaging material.

On December 19, police set out to locate a wanted individual, Victor M. Roman, 37 in the area of County Highway 152 in Northampton. Police report Roman was taken into custody and turned over to the Gloversville PD. Officers explain Playford was with Roman, and an investigation discovered felony-weight narcotics and drug packaging materials in their possession.

Charges for Jenna M. Playford

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

According to police, Playford was arrested and processed at Mayfield state police. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Northampton Town Court on January 12, 2023. Roman was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail on the warrant and will be processed on additional charges at a later date.