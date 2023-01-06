GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Kimberly A. Brockhum, 32 of Gloversville on January 4. Brockhum was reportedly involved in an unemployment fraud investigation.

On July 31 around 8:15 a.m., troopers got a report that NYS unemployment benefits had been fraudulently requested and received in the victim’s name from June 2021 through August 2021. After an investigation, police report Brockhum was responsible for applying for almost $8,000 in benefits and then withdrawing funds for online retail purchases.

Charges

Two counts of third degree grand larceny

First degree identity theft

First degree falsifying business records

First degree offering a false instrument

According to police, Brockhum was interviewed and arrested Mayfield state police. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Gloversville City Court on February 6, 2023.