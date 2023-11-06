AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Gloversville men were arrested and charged with grand larceny, and more, at a Walmart shopping center. Ernest Fancher III, 25, Joseph Intelisano, 62, and Kurtis Fuller, 25, each face several charges.

On Sunday, around 7:28 p.m., deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart Shopping Center in Amsterdam. Upon arrival, patrols saw a man who matched the description of a suspect fleeing the store on foot.

A deputy told the man to stop running but he did not, initiating a foot chase. The suspect was chased through the Walmart parking lot, Taco Bell parking lot, State Highway 30, and was eventually caught and taken into custody. The man was identified as Fancher III.

When the deputy returned to his car, he was told by Walmart Asset Protection that two other men were aided by Fancher and were still inside the store committing another larceny. Along with Amsterdam and New York State Police, the other two suspects were eventually taken into custody. They were identified as Intelisano and Fuller.

All three were taken back to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and were processed. Deputies say during the incident, Fancher stole $1,862.02 worth of merchandise, with Intelisano and Fuller stealing $1,219.33.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Obstruction of governmental administration

All three were then taken to the Glen Town Court for arraignment. Intelisano and Fuller were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and Fancher was released on his own recognizance. All three are scheduled to return to the Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.