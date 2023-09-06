GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly emerging from a wooded area and attacking a woman on the Rail Trail in Gloversville. Gloversville Police say Kristerfer Passino, 41, used a weapon during the attack, resulting in physical injury.

Police received a tip after a release on Friday regarding the assault of a woman on the Rail Trail near the intersection of S. Main Street and Broad Street. The tip ultimately led officers to Passino, who is a registered level 3 sex offender due to a 2003 conviction for first-degree rape, according to Gloversville Police.

Mugshot via Gloversville Police Department

Police say Passino came out of a wooded area near the Rail Trail and attacked a woman walking north. Police say Passino used a weapon during the attack, resulting in her sustaining physical injury.

The woman reportedly screamed which allowed her to escape. She received medical treatment for her injury and was released.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Passino is currently held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility. He is held without bail.