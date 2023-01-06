GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville police have released an arrest warrant for Kenneth E. Brooks, 41. Brooks allegedly shot at a car that ended up in a car accident in the area of South Main Street.

On January 5, around 6:14 a.m., Gloversville police responded to the area of South Main Street in the vicinity of County Farms for the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, police report that a car which had been traveling south on South Main Street had driven into the north bound lane of travel and struck a car traveling north on South Main Street, head-on. Police report the collision led to a young female who was a passenger in the car that was traveling south, had sustained head trauma. The female is currently in Albany Medical Center receiving treatment. Police also discovered the car that had been traveling south had been shot at near the intersection of North Main Street and Grand Street right before the car accident.

Officers working on the investigation are attempting to locate Brooks, who is alleged to have shot at the car involved in the accident. Police explain an arrest warrant has been endorsed for Brooks for the following,

First degree endangerment

First degree assault

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

2008 BMW X5

A photograph of Brooks, and the car he is alleged to be driving, is seen in this article. The vehicle is a 2008 BMW X5 bearing New York Registration KPJ 9903. Anyone with any information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at 518-773-4506, or Detective A. Wilson at 518-773-4569.