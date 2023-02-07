New York State Police arrested two Gloversville men after a shots fired incident and then brief standoff on Mills Road in the city. (NEWS10)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have arrested two Gloversville men after a shots fired incident and brief standoff in the city late Sunday night. A firearm, multiple controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered during the investigation, police said.

Jordan Fegin, 23, and Cameron Sleezer, 20, have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

Fegin is also facing a charge of Menacing in the Second Degree.

Around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of shots being fired at a moving vehicle in Gloversville. Police said a Johnstown home had been damaged by gunfire moments before, and the home’s occupants followed the suspected vehicle. The suspect vehicle then reportedly began firing at them.

The suspect vehicle was located at a Mills Road home in Gloversville. Multiple people were removed from the home after a brief standoff. No one was injured.

Both Fegin and Sleezer were arraigned in Gloversville City Court. Fegin was released and is expected to appear in court a later date. Sleezer was sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.