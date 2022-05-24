ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kent Tucker, 25 of Gloversville, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine and crack, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Tucker had two prior felony convictions.

Tucker admitted that on August 21, 2020, as part of his guilty plea, he possessed methamphetamine pills and crack with the intent to distribute them and possessed a loaded, stolen firearm to protect his drugs and drug proceeds from others. Tucker has two prior felony convictions: a 2018 conviction for burglary in the third degree, and a 2014 conviction for attempted common-law robbery.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after Tucker is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the ATF and Gloversville Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.