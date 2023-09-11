ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested on Thursday, August 31, after a child sexual exploitation investigation. Kristian Walker, 52, is charged with first-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Investigators with assistance from Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Walker after an investigation found he made arrangements and traveled to an agreed-upon location in Colonie with a child he believed to be 12 years old, according to New York State Police.

Walker was arrested and processed by Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.