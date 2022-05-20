ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has been arrested after police said he abandoned a dog. The dog later died. Joshua O’Dell was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring an Animal for failing to provide proper sustenance.

Bridget, a female Doberman, found emaciated in St. Johnsville was being cared for at Ayres Animal Shelter in Sprakers.

Police said the 39-year-old brought a female Doberman to a seasonal residence where he purposely abandoned it. The dog was found May 18, but police said O’Dell had abandoned the animal two months prior. The dog had traveled 16 miles from where she was abandoned when she was located.

The dog, later named Bridget, received treatment at Fort Plain Animal Hospital and was being cared for at Ayres Animal Shelter. The shelter said Bridget later died.

O’Dell was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Saint Johnsville Court.