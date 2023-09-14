GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested on August 25 after police responded to reports of him being unresponsive, who was found to possess stolen items once he woke up. Stashu Roberts, 27, faces several charges.

On Friday, August 25, police responded to the McDonald’s in Wilton for reports of an unresponsive person. Once they arrived, they found Roberts and were able to wake him after multiple attempts.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence of a substance and had a controlled substance in plain view of his personal belongings. Law enforcement says an inventory of Roberts’ possession found multiple items, including forged checks not belonging to him and personal paperwork not named to him.

Further investigation determined the items were proceeds of multiple thefts being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and were seized.

Charges:

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Roberts was processed and turned over to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and was later arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. He is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 cash, a $40,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.