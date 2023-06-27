AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ryan T. McCue, 34, of Gloversville. McCue had an active warrant from the Montgomery County Court.

According to the police, McCue was the focus of a long-term investigation into the sale of controlled substances in Amsterdam. McCue sold controlled substances to a law enforcement source in November 2022.

McCue was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Montgomery County Court on June 20. He was released on his own recognizance.