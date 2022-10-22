GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on West Eighth Avenue for a 911 hang up call. When they arrived, police found that a domestic violence incident was allegedly happening inside the home.

Officers made contact with Davies, but said that he was uncooperative. With the help of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, police found that there was a woman and boy inside the home as well. They also found that she was the one who made the 911 call and had an order of protection against Davies.

Officers could not make contact with the woman and a Crisis Negotiator was requested to the scene, said police. Police also found that Davies allegedly had access to a gun inside the home.

Around 7 a.m., the Emergency Response Team found that the negotiations with Davies were “deteriorating.” They decided to deploy two Noise Flash Diversionary Devices and enter the home to rescue the woman and boy.

Davies was arrested, and the woman and boy were found safe, said police. Davies is awaiting arraignment in Gloversville City Court. The specific charges against him have not yet been determined.

West Eighth Avenue was closed between Foster Street and Wood Street during the incident, but has now reopened. According to police, there is no ongoing risk to the public, but there will likely be a police presence at the home throughout the morning.