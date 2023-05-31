BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of stalking at a Broadalbin Stewart’s Shop. Willard Bishop, 56, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Second Avenue in Broadalbin for a report of a suspicious man. Troopers identified the man as Bishop.

Troopers say their investigation found Bishop trespassed when he entered the store and violated and written ban from all Stewart’s Shops properties since March 2023 due to a previous incident. Further investigation found Bishop was allegedly harassing an individual at the location and followed that victim multiple times.

State Police say the victim had confronted Bishop and told him not to do so in the past. State Police also say they found illegally possessed metal knuckles in Bishop’s car.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree stalking

Second-degree harassment

Trespass

Bishop was taken to Mayfield State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Broadalbin Town Court on June 15 and was released.