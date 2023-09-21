GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested following an early morning dispute on Oakland Avenue in Gloversville Thursday. Samuel McDonald Jr., 27, faces several charges.

Gloversville Police responded to 14 Oakland Avenue around 1:37 a.m. after a female caller said she was involved in a physical incident with a man inside an apartment. Police say the caller said the man was intoxicated and caused property damage while she tried to leave with her 5-month-old child. Police said that while she was trying to leave, McDonald Jr. grabbed the baby out of her arms.

She was eventually able to leave the apartment without her child and ran to a friend’s house where she contacted the police. The woman was concerned for the safety of the baby and worried it might have been hurt when the man allegedly grabbed the 5-month-old. Police arrived and said McDonald Jr. did not answer the door and refused to leave the home.

The Glove Cities Emergency Response Team convinced McDonald to leave the apartment, after which the child was secured safely and evaluated by EMS. Police say the baby did not suffer any injuries.

Charges:

Third-degree assault

Unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

McDonald was arrested and is in custody awaiting arraignment in Gloversville City Court. Police say he also had two active warrants out for his arrest.