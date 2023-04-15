GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Gloversville men were arrested following a lengthy drug sale investigation in the Amsterdam area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. James Dean, 46, and Michael McDonald, 38, face several charges.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dean and McDonald were arrested Friday on outstanding warrants for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Deputies say these arrested stem from a proactive and lengthy investigation into drug sales in the Amsterdam area.

Dean Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree conspiracy

McDonald Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Dean and McDonald were arraigned in Root Town Court and are held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Both are scheduled to appear in Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.