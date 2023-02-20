MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two 19-year-olds from Gloversville have been arrested following a car chase in Mohawk on Saturday. Austin Oare and Jackson Sheldon are both held on $5,000 cash bail.

On February 18, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office saw a black Chrysler 300 driving westbound on State Highway 5 that appeared to be racing other cars. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but they fled. Deputies identified Oare as the driver and Sheldon as the passenger.

The car crashed on East Main Street in Fonda, and Sheldon fled the scene on foot. Oare was taken into custody, and after being found, Sheldon was a short time later. During their investigation, deputies say Oare and Sheldon possessed a gun with no serial numbers or a “ghost gun.”

Oare Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer

Reckless driving

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Sheldon Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Both were arraigned in the Town of Glen Court.