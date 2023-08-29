ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glenville man was arrested on Monday, August 14 following an investigation of child pornography possession. New York State Police (NYSP) say Peter Rothrock, 34, damaged a device he had stored the content on purpose.
The investigation, which stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, included personnel from the State Police of Princetown, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, The Rotterdam Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. Police say Rothrock intentionally damaged a device that had evidentiary value during the investigation.
Charges:
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Possessing a sexual performance by a child
- Tampering with physical evidence
Rothrock was arrested at his home and taken to Princetown State Police for processing. He was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.