ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glenville man was arrested on Monday, August 14 following an investigation of child pornography possession. New York State Police (NYSP) say Peter Rothrock, 34, damaged a device he had stored the content on purpose.

The investigation, which stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, included personnel from the State Police of Princetown, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, The Rotterdam Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. Police say Rothrock intentionally damaged a device that had evidentiary value during the investigation.

Charges:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Tampering with physical evidence

Rothrock was arrested at his home and taken to Princetown State Police for processing. He was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.