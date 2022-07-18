CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glenville man has been arrested after fleeing police in Clifton Park. New York State Police said Panayiotis Menagias, 37, was arrested on July 16 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they tried to stop Menagias for a speeding violation on Route 146A on Saturday. He did not comply and led police on a chase. Police said Menagias stopped multiple times during the pursuit, exited the vehicle, and menaced troopers with a hammer.

Charges

Menacing a police officer

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Menagias was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Clifton Park Town Court on July 20. He was then turned over to Schenectady Police Department for an active warrant.