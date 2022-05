HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glenville man has been arraigned on multiple charges after allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app. Christopher Bradt, 28, is accused of forcing the woman to have sex at her home in June 2021.

Bradt is facing multiple charges, including three counts of Rape, two counts of Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation, and Strangulation.