GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tyler Zaugg, 19, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to the death of a child in the summer of 2021. Officials in Warren County confirmed the plea to NEWS10 Tuesday afternoon.

Zaugg pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault before Warren County Judge Robert Smith. At sentencing on April 7, he could earn up to 25 years behind bars for the manslaughter, along with 5 years of post-release supervision.

On July 4, 2021, Zaugg was arrested for assaulting a 7-week-old infant, who later died on July 16. The relationship between Zaugg and the baby has not been confirmed by authorities.