GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect(s) allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.

Reported on January 10 to the Glens Falls police, around 11:30 p.m., someone wearing black clothing with a black face mask and a red backpack allegedly pointed a handgun at multiple victims and demanded money. Police say two incidents occurred on that date close in proximity and time in the area of Larose Street and Broad Street. The suspect allegedly walked up to the victims, displayed the gun, and obtained a small amount of money before leaving the area on foot. The victims reported the incident to police.

Glens Falls Police received another report of a similar incident on January 12. Around 1:05 a.m., police say that a suspect wearing black colored clothing with a red colored face mask walked up to the victim, pointed a handgun, and demanded money. Police say the suspect left the area again on foot, this time obtaining no money. Again the victim reported the incident.

Police say they are unsure at this time if the incidents are related or if the same suspect is involved in both. However, police describe a potential suspect as 5’7″ with a skinny build. Residents of the area are asked to check security video and if anything is found to notify police of the findings. Anyone with information about the attempted armed robberies is asked to call (518) 761-3840.