GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of a 7-week-old infant. Warren County officials confirmed to NEWS10 that Tyler Zaugg, 20, was sentenced to 32 years in state prison.

On July 4, 2021, Zaugg was arrested for assaulting the child, who later died on July 16. On February 8, 2022, Zaugg pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, which are both felonies. He was sentenced to 25 years for the manslaughter charge and 7 years for the assault charge.

Zaugg was also sentenced to 5 years post-release supervision after he gets out of prison. Warren County Judge Robert Smith also directed an order of protection be issued on behalf of the mother of the infant victim.