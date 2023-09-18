GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was arrested in August following a lengthy child sexual abuse investigation by New York State Police. Joshua Tessier, 35, faces multiple charges.

On April 14, state police received a tip alleging inappropriate contact between a man and children. Police say their investigation found Tessier had inappropriate sexual contact with two children in Kingsbury in 2020.

Charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

Second-degree sexual abuse

Forcible touching

Tessier was arrested and taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime, or if you believe you may be a victim, is asked to contact Greenwich State Police at (518) 583-7000, or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.