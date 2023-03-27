GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Jerry N. Rogers, 39, was arrested following a drug investigation. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Enforcement Unit made controlled buys of cocaine from Rogers on multiple occasions.

Rogers was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He is being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment. Rogers was arrested the week prior for an incident at a hotel in Queensbury, during which he and another suspect had injured a victim with BB guns.