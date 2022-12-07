QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing Cumberland Farms. Isaiah Gregory, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.

On November 9, police say Gregory entered the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury with a “disguised appearance,” when he brandished a handgun at the worker, forcibly stole money, and left the scene. Police conducted an investigation, and arrested Gregory after gathering information and leads that allegedly linked him to the robbery.

Gregory was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and is held at the Warren County Correctional Facility instead of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on December 12 at 9 a.m.