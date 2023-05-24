QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was arrested and is accused of stealing over $15,000 in funds from the Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Kenneth Vassar, 58, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vassar stole over $15,000 in funds meant for construction projects at the VFW building.

Vassar was arrested and arraigned in Warren County CAP court. He was taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility and is held there without bail due to having multiple prior felony convictions.