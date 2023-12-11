QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of selling Psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars out of the Smoke N Save at 894 on State Route 9 in Queensbury. Austin Lee, 23, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, November 21, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance with an audit at Smoke N Save in Queensbury. According to law enforcement, agents found several packages of Psilocybin mushrooms and Psilocybin chocolate bars inside the store for sale.

On Tuesday, Austin Lee was arrested in connection to the sale of these items.

Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Lee was arraigned at Warren County CAP court and was released on his own recognizance. He’s set to return to Queensbury Town Court at a later date.