GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of possessing child pornography. Asher Williams, 23, faces multiple charges.

According to state police, an investigation into Williams stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He’s accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Williams surrendered himself to the Queensbury State Police where he was arrested and processed. He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was released on his own recognizance.