ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect who allegedly stole firearms from the Walmart in Glenmont on May 10 appeared in court on Tuesday. According to the indictment, Michael C. McDermott, 30, of Troy, stole five shotguns and one rifle from a federally licensed dealer.

During the arraignment, McDermott was ordered detained pending a trial scheduled for July 24. If found guilty, McDermott faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.