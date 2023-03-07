SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gilboa man was arrested in connection to a car crash in Schoharie that caused one person to be airlifted to a hospital. Michael Bernard Jr., 30, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs, as well as other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Firefighters responded to the scene with extrication and EMS equipment. Others established a landing zone for a helicopter at Schoharie Central School. One patient was extricated from a car and was taken by Scho-Wright Ambulance Service to the landing zone and flown to a hospital via Lifenet.

The driver of one of the cars suffered a severe injury to their arm, needing a tourniquet done by troopers. Two other passengers were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, including a child who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

State Police identified Bernard Jr. as the other driver. Police say he denied injuries and was taken into custody for driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was taken to Cobleskill State Police and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. A sample was taken to determine the drug content in his blood. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Schoharie Town Court on March 13. He was then released to a sober third party.