GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gilboa man has been arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute, according to police. Stefan Wexell, 29, is facing several charges.

On July 14 at 11:59 p.m., police responded to a home in Gilboa for the report of a domestic dispute involving a gun. The investigation determined that during an argument, Wexell allegedly brandished and discharged a firearm within the residence, causing property damage.

The victim and a child were inside the house at the time before they both fled to a vehicle, attempting to leave. Wexell then reportedly jumped on to the moving car, damaging it before fleeing on foot.

Wexell was located by police a short distance from the residence and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident, and the firearm possessed by Wexell has been seized.

He was transported to SP Cobleskill for processing and then arraigned at Gilboa Town Court. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Wexell was remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond or a $15,000 partially secured bond.