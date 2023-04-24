ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After admitting to causing a deadly crash in May 2021, and then skipping his previous sentencing date, Andrew Gibson of Westerlo was finally sentenced on Monday. The judge in the case handed down a prison term that amounts to between 10 and two-thirds to 32 years behind bars.

The crash killed Lisa Sperry, 55, a wife and mother of four boys. It also injured her two sons who were passengers in her minivan as well as motorcyclist Donald Utter. According to the Albany District Attorney’s Office, Gibson had posted a $160,000 bond and was released after being arraigned in June 2021. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in November 2021, and ultimately pleaded guilty to jumping bail in March 2023.

A law enforcement source tells News10 that while evading police, Gibson visited and stayed with several woman, even going out to dinner with one woman and her family. But he was caught after a domestic dispute with one woman in Rensselaer County after the police were called.

Moments before sentencing was handed down, Gibson told the court he was sorry saying “I know this isn’t enough and it’s….I’m just truly sorry. Bottom of my heart, I am.”

But it was an apology that Hon. Andra Ackerman didn’t seem to buy as she sentenced him to 2 1/3 to 7 years on the bail jumping charge and 8 1/3 to 25 years for the aggravated vehicular homicide charge. Ackerman said that both sentences are to run consecutively, so in the end he will serve between 10 and two-thirds to 32 years.

The twists and turns of the case has taken a heavy toll on Lisa Sperry’s family, including her husband Phil. The couple had been together since meeting at the age of 15. After suffering several strokes, Lisa had been her husband’s main caregiver. In a victim impact statement read by prosecuting attorney Mary Tanner-Richter, he shared how Lisa was always there to cheer him up and how he missed her bright personality as well as the small special moments, like when she would make him homemade strawberry syrup for his pancakes.

Outside the courtroom, Lisa Sperry’s sister Laura Ingleston told News10’s Anya Tucker that she was appalled by what she called Gibson’s selfishness. “I don’t understand how he can be so selfish…..and how you feel so empowered and able to get up and walk away and think that you know you didn’t do anything wrong. Everybody else did it, not you,” she said.