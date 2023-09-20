ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ghent man was arrested Monday following an investigation regarding child sexual abuse. Robert Schaefer, 52, faces multiple charges.

A combined investigation with State Police from the Livingston Barracks as well as the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center determined Schaefer sexually abused a child under 11. This investigation is still ongoing.

Charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

Schaefer was arraigned at the village of Kinderhook Court. He is remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.