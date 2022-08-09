NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra’s Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.

On Sunday around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a property damage crash on the Thruway northbound in Newburgh. During the investigation, police found Gebremichael to be intoxicated while traveling with her 6-year-old and 8-year-old children.

Police said Gebremichael was taken into custody and her children were given to a sober relative. No injuries were reported after the crash.

Gebremichael’s blood alcohol content was reportedly found to be 0.10%. She was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, which is a felony. She was turned over to a sober third party with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Newburgh Court on August 25.