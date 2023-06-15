ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gansevoort man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 20 years of post-release supervision. Allen Millington, 27, was arrested in May 2022.

On May 11, 2022, Millington was taken into custody after police searched his home. He was processed by Wilton State Police and was arraigned in Wilton Town Court on charges of promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and a $20,000 bond.

State Police said further investigation revealed that Millington had sexual contact with a child victim. He is accused of having sex with a child under 11. The victim was not the subject of the child exploitation materials he possessed, per state police.

Millington pleaded guilty in April to first-degree rape.