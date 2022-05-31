ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allen J. Millington, 26 of Gansevoort, was arrested by State Police in Wilton on May 11. Troopers say Millington was accused of allegedly possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. State Police say an investigation was initiated after a cyber tip was received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On May 11, Millington was taken into custody after police searched his home, said State Police. He was processed at SP Wilton and arraigned in Wilton Town Court on charges of Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, say Troopers. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and a $20,000 bond.

State Police said that further investigation revealed information that Millington had sexual contact with a child victim. He is accused of having sex with a child under the age of eleven. The victim was known to Millington and was not the subject of the child exploitation materials he is accused of allegedly possessing, said State Police.

Charges:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (felony)

Rape 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree (felony)

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

On May 25, Millington was turned over to the State Police at Saratoga County Jail on an arrest warrant, said State Police. He was processed at SP Wilton and arraigned in Moreau Town Court. Millington was remanded back to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due back in Moreau Town Court on July 6.