LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident.

Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to an assault taking place on Canada Street. Police found the victim lying on the ground with a severe head injury and fractured ankle. They were taken to Glens Falls Hospital and later transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Nicholas Motta

Police said Nicholas Motta, 23, of Lake George, and Sean Lamando, 22, of Queensbury, repeatedly punched the victim on their face and body.

Motta was charged with the following:

Gang Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Strangulation in the Second Degree

Sean Lamando

Lamando is facing the following charges:

Gang Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Police said a third person was also involved in attacking the victim. Their identity is not known at this time.