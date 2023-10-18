GANESVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ganesvoort man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies that took place in Glens Falls on January 10. Joshua Heym, 28, faces several charges.

Glens Falls Police say two separate armed robberies took place in the early morning hours on Larose Street in Glens Falls, just minutes apart. Police say Heym is accused of walking up to victims, displaying a gun, and demanding money. Police say detectives worked with the New York State Division of Parole and were able to obtain information relating to Heym, leading to his arrest.

Charges:

Second-degree robbery (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Second-degree menacing (two counts)

Heym was arrested and held on a New York State Parole warrant. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Glens Falls City Court and turned over the the New York State Department of Corrections.