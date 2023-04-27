GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man is charged with third-degree grand larceny after being accused of stealing a U-Haul truck, according to New York State Police. Peter Duffy, 56, allegedly rented the vehicle back in January and never returned it.

Police say on Monday, March 20, around 11:24 a.m., they received a complaint that a U-Haul rental was never returned to the Clifton Park business. Police say after an investigation, they found Duffy rented the truck and failed to return it to the agreed-upon date or provide payment to extend the rental agreement.

State Police say Duffy was given multiple opportunities to return the car but failed to do so. The Waterford Police recovered the U-Haul on March 27.

Duffy was arrested at his home and was taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Clifton Park Town Court on May 11 and was released.