RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gallatin man has been arrested following an investigation into multiple groping incidents, according to police. Nathan Holmes, 32, was charged with two counts of forcible touching.

The investigation by police determined that Holmes was reportedly the perpetrator of two separate occurrences at Bard College in which victims were sexually groped in public. Police stated that Holmes is not a student or staff member at the college.

Holmes was arraigned at the Red Hook Court and returned to the Albany County Jail, where he is being held for similar offenses. He is next scheduled to appear before the Red Hook Court on September 28.