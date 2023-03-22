FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fultonville woman was arrested and is accused of grand larceny and falsifying business records at her place of employment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Kaila Tylutki, 34, was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies say an investigation began when they received a complaint from a local business owner of stolen cash. They say their investigation resulted in the arrest of Tylutki, an employee of that business. Deputies say she allegedly not only stole money but falsified business records as well.

Charges:

First-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsifying business records (seven counts)

Tylutki was arraigned in the Town of Mohawk Court and released on her own recognizance. She is set to reappear in court at a later date.