FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fultonville man has been charged after allegedly holding a woman at knifepoint. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence Chest, 38, was arrested on March 11.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a residence in Fonda for a report of a man armed with a knife holding a woman against her will outside the home. Police said the woman was able to get away with minor injuries and call 911.

Police said Chest fled the scene on foot. He was located nearby and taken into custody. Police found that an active order of protection was in place ordering Chest to have no contact with the woman.

Charges

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (felony)

Aggravated criminal contempt (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Chest was arraigned in Montgomery County Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.