FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Shadrach Geisler, 45 of Fultonville on March 15. Geisler was accused of child sexual exploitation.

An investigation in Geisler stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police arrested Geisler following a search warrant and investigation on his home in Fultonville. He is accused of having and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation, commonly referred to as child pornography.

Charges

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child

Geisler was processed at Fonda state police, arraigned at the Glen Town Court, and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, a $100,000 bond, or a $200,000 partially secured bond.