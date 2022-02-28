JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been charged with welfare fraud. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Stephanie Degroat, 37, of Mayfield was arrested on February 28.

The Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation after receiving a complaint from the Fulton County Department of Social Services (DSS). Degroat allegedly falsely reported rental costs to DSS, which caused the department to issue over $2,900 in rental payments on her behalf.

Charges

Welfare fraud in the fourth degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony)

Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (felony)

Degroat was released with an appearance ticket to the City of Johnstown Court.