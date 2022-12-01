WARNING: Image below might be considered graphic in nature, viewer discretion is advised.

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9. Howard Hamm and Elizabeth Brandenburg, both 64, are charged with failure to provide sustenance.

Police say they arrested the two after an investigation into alleged animal neglect. Hamm and Brandenburg allowed a dog to live with them in “extremely unsanitary and unhealthy conditions,” according to police. Police say the dog was found to be underweight, malnourished, and suffering from fleas and other medical conditions.

Image of dog via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The dog was seized by sheriff’s investigators and brought to a local veterinary hospital. The dog was put down due to its “extremely poor condition,” according to police.

Both Hamm and Brandenburg turned themselves in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. They were issued appearance tickets to appear at the Town of Perth Court at a later date.